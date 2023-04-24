AEW Storyline Involving Hangman Adam Page Gets New Wrinkles On Being The Elite

The world of The Elite has been changing quickly recently in AEW, and not just because of who may be returning to the company in short order. Not only has "Hangman" Adam Page re-entered the picture, but now Konosuke Takeshita has been added to the mix after Don Callis brought him to the rescue of Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks from a Blackpool Combat Club attack last Wednesday on "Dynamite."

It appears that rescue may have led to Takeshita joining the Elite, albeit with some reluctance from some members. On Monday's episode of "Being the Elite," the Japanese phenomenon was shown backstage with the Bucks, Omega, and Callis, who even presented Takeshita with his own Elite t-shirt. The Bucks seemed thrilled with Takeshita joining the group, a stark contrast to Omega. The former AEW World Champion, whose history with Takeshita dates back to their time in DDT, spent most of the time staring at his phone, before starting to voice displeasure at Takeshita's inclusion. Ultimately, Omega decided to keep quiet and seemed to reluctantly welcome Takeshita into the fold.

Shortly after that scene came one regarding Page, who remains absent from AEW TV after being attacked by the BCC weeks ago. Backstage, the Bucks would be confronted by Dark Order's Evil Uno, who revealed he had been unable to get in touch with Page. The Bucks claimed to have not heard from him, only for Matt Jackson to reveal once Uno left that the Bucks had been in contact with Page, revealing the "Hangman" had been ghosting his friends in Dark Order.

Whatever comes next, the next chapter in the Elite saga will take place Wednesday on "Dynamite," when Omega and Takeshita team for the second time in AEW to take on The Butcher and The Blade.