Logan Paul Expresses His Interest In The New WWE World Heavyweight Championship

With Triple H announcing last night on "WWE Raw" that the World Heavyweight Championship is being brought back, speculation has already begun ramping up as to who might be the first titleholder for this revived belt. Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley quickly stood out as popular fan picks to be crowned the first champ. And then Logan Paul threw his hat into the ring. The popular internet personality and recently re-signed WWE Superstar was quick to react to the news by sharing the reveal of the new title belt on his social media, accompanied by the emoji of eyeballs looking.

Paul has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be a champion in WWE. He previously had a crack at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year when he challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel — an effort which turned out to be unsuccessful. But if he really wants a shot at this new title, he'll have to travel to Saudi Arabia once again for his shot. The inaugural champion will etch their name in the history books there at Night of Champions on May 27.

While his latest deal with WWE is said to be for a couple of years, it remains to be seen whether or not he'll increase his presence from the limited dates he worked as part of his last pact. However, it cannot be denied that Paul certainly has impressed with the matches he has been a part of since debuted at WrestleMania 38 last year. And there is always the possibility of him crossing paths with his rival from this year's WrestleMania — Seth Rollins — on the way if he chooses to chase the World Heavyweight Championship. After all, he did cost Rollins two shots at titles earlier this year. Could a third time be in the plans?