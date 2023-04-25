Teddy Long Doesn't Get Wrestlers Not Wanting To Work With Certain Others: 'It's Your Job'

"It's your job" was the simple message WWE Hall Of Famer Teddy Long gave to "WrestleBinge with SportsKeeda" when discussing the topic of professional wrestlers refusing to work in the ring with select opponents.

The subject has come up due to the reportedly circumstances surrounding a potential CM Punk return to AEW. Reports have surfaced that some talent have expressed an unwillingness to work with Punk, stemming from the fallout of All Out last September. With rumblings that Punk is set be a centerpiece of a brand new Saturday show, somebody is going to have to step into the ring to work with him, whether they like it or not.

"If you work at McDonald's, you cannot work there if you go in and say, 'Well I'm not going to work with this person here and help them with French fries because I don't like them,'" Long explained. "You gonna be gone because somebody can replace you. That's your job."

It is entirely possibly that the call will be made by Tony Khan to keep certain talent away from Punk. Rumors of a brand split have been floating around lately, and Punk working on the other end of the company from The Elite is a scenario he reportedly put forth to make things work. Chris Jericho is another who has alluded to not wanting to do business with Punk if he re-enters AEW. However, reports also seem to indicate that he may be on tap to work one of, if not the, first programs with Punk.

