CM Punk Has Reportedly Laid Out Scenarios For Potential AEW Return

Will CM Punk return to AEW? That's been the big question surrounding Tony Khan's promotion since the fallout from All Out last September. And while Khan has remained quiet about Punk's status with the company, there has been so much talk in recent weeks about Punk from those involved with AEW that the casual observer might start to believe there could be an opening for the former two-time AEW World Champion to return to the locker room. Punk himself also seemed to drop some hints about possible resolutions via social media. However, after a quickly-deleted Instagram post stirred up trouble backstage, the idea of a Punk return to AEW seemed once again on shaky ground.

However, according to Fightful Select, Punk has been in contact with AEW, reiterating a desire to resume wrestling. And while there remains a lot of backstage tension and hurt feelings, several different scenarios have been laid out that could make it possible. There have been indications that Punk is open to burying the hatchet with The Elite, who were at the center of All Out's fracas, and doing business with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in the big-money feud many wrestling insiders have had their eyes on. However, outside of regret expressed by Omega and the Bucks, there haven't been any clear indications as to whether they'd be onboard with such a plan.