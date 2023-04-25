Matt Koon Announces New Podcast As FTR With Dax Comes To An End

There's having bad luck, and then there's Matt Koon. In the past year, Koon has started up two podcasts, first "Gentleman Villain" with William Regal, followed by "FTR" with Dax Harwood, only to see both come to an end fairly quickly, with Regal ending his podcast to return to WWE, while Harwood and Koon would mutually agree to end "FTR" last week due to "heat" the podcast had supposedly caused. However, Koon is undaunted and appears to hold firm in the idea that the third time is the charm. Taking to Twitter, Koon announced his latest endeavor, "Wrestling Friends" with Matt Koon.

"Starting Wednesday, May 3rd," Koon tweeted. "Each week join me and a wrestling friend as we talk about the wrestling world, fanship, the IWC, and content creation. Episode 1: Join me and my guest: Brilliant writer, content creator, and Twitter "must follow" Cameron Hawkins!"

While Harwood has not directly commented on his former co-host's new podcast, he appears to be supportive of the venture, retweeting the announcement earlier in the day. While Koon didn't specify whether or not wrestlers or wrestling personalities would appear on the new podcast, his description of the guest host being a "wrestling friend" would seem to suggest someone similar to Hawkins, who writes about pro wrestling for The Ringer. As noted by Koon," Wrestling Friends" will debut on May 3, suggesting the podcast will drop weekly every Wednesday. Aside from Hawkins, no other guests have been announced for future episodes as of yet.