Tommy Dreamer Wants To See Mercedes Mone Face Mickie James In Impact

The future of Mercedes Moné has been a hot topic of conversation this week after she recently lost her IWGP Women's Championship to Mayu Iwatani. With Moné's contract with Bushiroad reportedly down to one date now, the question is, where will she go next?

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has a proposal, which he revealed while speaking on "Busted Open Radio." Dreamer revived the discussion for former Knockouts Champion Mickie James to wrestle "The CEO." In recent months, James and Moné have expressed mutual interest in facing each other inside the ring, but Dreamer would like to see it happen in conjunction with Impact Wrestling, where James is currently signed as a producer and on-screen performer.

"I know there's a great working agreement between [NJPW and Impact], honestly, but don't know if it is going to happen or it could happen ... It's above my pay grade and I think it is a dream match that is very, very tangible for all parties to have. And I would look at a big show to do that in," Dreamer said.

Later this summer, Impact will collaborate with New Japan Pro-Wrestling once again to host Multiverse United 2 on Sunday, August 20. While the official card for the event is far from being announced, it does present a compelling opportunity for Moné and James to finally square off, barring the status of James' ongoing rib injury.

"It would be a massive get [to have Moné wrestle in Impact]," Dreamer said. "And the locker room is really, really cool. And I'm sure she has a lot of friends there already, so that's an easy fix."