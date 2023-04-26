WWE Reportedly Orders All Employees To Return To Office Full Time, According To Internal Email

WWE CEO Nick Khan reportedly sent out an email to all WWE's office employees yesterday informing them that the company is returning to in-office work five days a week, bringing an end to the previous hybrid office/work-from-home policy. A new report from PWI Elite features the full contents of the email, revealing that the full-time in-office policy will take effect this coming Monday, May 1.

"As I have had the good fortune of meeting with so many of you over the last few months, it has become apparent to me that our business thrives on creativity and an unparalleled work ethic," Khan reportedly wrote. "All of us physically together is a part of that. As such, we will be going back to what has always been the case prior to COVID, which is a return to five days a week in office."

Earlier this month, WWE made a move from their old HQ to a new office, still located in Stamford, Connecticut. According to a report from last week, the new WWE headquarters is a definite upgrade, with eye-catching new displays and more space. Prior to the move, WWE had several offices throughout the city, often resulting in employees needing a shuttle to get around from building to building.

The company's returning office policy comes just a few weeks after the announcement that media holding company Endeavour would merge WWE and UFC. As that deal continues to progress, many more changes can be expected within WWE, and Khan has teased more major sales and sponsorship deals to come.