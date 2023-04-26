Impact World Champion Steve Maclin Wants To Face KENTA And Josh Alexander

When Josh Alexander was forced to vacate the Impact Wrestling World Championship after 335 days due to injury, Steve Maclin and KUSHIDA faced off at Rebellion to crown a new champion. The former member of WWE's Forgotten Sons emerged victorious over the Japanese sensation and now reigns as the top dog of the Impact Zone. And though his first title defense will be against PCO at Under Siege, Maclin has other challengers in his sights as well.

Ahead of Impact's Spring Slugfest tapings near Chicago, Illinois this weekend, the new world champion spoke with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling" about future opponents. While the locker room is filled with dream matchups and worthy adversaries for him, Maclin is determined to finally have his championship match with "The Walking Weapon" sooner rather than later. And since Alexander never lost the Impact World Title, it would mean much more to the military veteran to score a victory over him.

"[Josh Alexander] is the man I'm looking forward to [facing,] so my goal is to hold on to this title as long as possible until he is healthy," Maclin said. "That's the matchup I want. I think that's the matchup everybody wants in Impact Wrestling to see. It was taken from us. Things happen in this business, but I think it's made for a better story in the long run."

In addition to Alexander, Maclin has been chasing another opponent. Since Impact is working with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, he's been campaigning for a match against KENTA. He couldn't get the match at the first copromoted Multiverse United event, but another is slated for August in Philadelphia.

