WWE Raw Preview (5/1): Night Two Of The Draft, Bianca Belair Vs. IYO SKY, Brock Lesnar Returns

The 2023 WWE draft will conclude with tonight's edition of "WWE Raw," taking place live at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Quite a few performers are still eligible to be drafted tonight, including Seth Rollins, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, Trish Stratus, and Brock Lesnar.

Lesnar is scheduled to make his return tonight following an absence last week, with "The Beast" preparing to face Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash this Saturday. The match comes after Rhodes attempted to strike up a temporary partnership with Lesnar earlier this month, only for Lesnar to attack Rhodes before their scheduled match even began.

Bianca Belair was drafted to the "WWE SmackDown" roster on Friday, and this weekend she'll defend her "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against IYO SKY of Damage CTRL. With Belair headed to the "Blue Brand," it remains possible that "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will get drafted to "Raw" and the two women will switch titles as has been the case in years past. Either way, it seems inevitable this will be the last episode of "Raw" with "The EST of WWE" as champion — at least for the time being.

As the last episode of "Raw" before Backlash, stories leading up to the company's next PLE will likely see some advancement, such as the feud between music superstar Bad Bunny against Damien Priest, and Austin Theory's upcoming United States Championship defense against Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed. Additionally, Zayn and Owens are set to team up with Matt Riddle on Saturday against The Bloodline, while Rollins has a match scheduled against Omos. Expect to see these feuds touched upon, and possibly some unexpected call-ups as members of the "WWE NXT" roster are available to be drafted as well.