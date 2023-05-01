Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano Expected To Be Drafted To WWE Raw Tonight

Much like Roman Reigns' title reign, the WWE Draft is far from over, with the first night of the Draft on "SmackDown" last Friday giving way to The Draft Part 2: Electric Boogaloo, tonight on "WWE Raw." And while some in NXT may end up being surprised about where they will or won't be going, at least two big "Raw" names likely already know they're going nowhere.

Fightful Select is reporting that Seth Rollins and Johnny Gargano will remain with the red brand, and are expected to be drafted to "Raw" on tonight's broadcast. Rollins has been with "Raw" since the 2021 draft, while Gargano joined the brand upon returning to WWE in August 2022.