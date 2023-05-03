Pro Wrestling NOAH's Ninja Mack Wants To Face Will Ospreay

2023 has seen a decent amount of cross-promoted shows thus far, particularly where New Japan Pro-Wrestling is involved. The Puroresu powerhouse has already done joint shows with Pro Wrestling NOAH and Impact Wrestling and has AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door scheduled for next month. And it's not the only joint show the promotion has planned for June, as New Japan will be teaming up with NOAH and All Japan Pro Wrestling for the second-ever All Together event on June 9.

Like many co-promoted shows, All Together will serve as a chance for many stars from NOAH and All Japan to have a renewed spotlight, chief among them being NOAH Junior Heavyweight Ninja Mack. The American export has wowed Japan with his aerial ability, and in speaking with PWMania about All Together, if he had his way, he would be able to showcase that ability with one of New Japan's best wrestlers.

"Will Ospreay," Mack said. "I think if I had the chance to do battle Will Ospreay I think we could really tear it down. I think he's one of the top-tier talent in the world. And I like to challenge myself and if I can put myself in the ring with one of the best right now just to see where I stand.

"It's a test for me and I mean just like any test if you're successful or failure you learn from it. So I think it would give me a good point of where I'm at in my career if I can get in the ring with a Will Ospreay."

Whether Mack will get his match with Ospreay or not remains to be seen, as no matches have been announced for All Together as of this writing.