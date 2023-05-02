AEW Files New Trademark For Double Or Nothing, Intended For Shirts

While a lot of focus regarding AEW is currently on All In this August at Wembley Stadium, there are still a few events on the AEW calendar to get through first. One of them is Double or Nothing, scheduled for May 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada, and recently, AEW did some maintenance when it came to the Double or Nothing trademark.

Last Thursday, the promotion filed to trademark Double or Nothing, though the registration form shows it was intended for shirts, and not a sign AEW had lost the trademark for the event. As of this writing, the application is awaiting examination.