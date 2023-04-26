Tag Match Will Decide MJF's AEW Double Or Nothing Title Challenger(s)

Sammy Guevara will officially be challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, but he might not be the only competitor that "The Salt of the Earth" has to worry about.

On the April 26 edition of "Dynamite", Guevara secured his spot in the match after defeating Darby Allin via disqualification in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with a little help from his wife Tay Melo, and his new "best friend," MJF. Melo distracted the referee as MJF tossed Allin's signature skateboard over to him while Guevara pretended to be hit by it and feigned injury. The referee then disqualified Allin when he saw the scene and awarded Guevara the win.

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, who was eliminated from the tournament by Guevara last week, came to the aid of Allin after MJF and Guevara launched a post-match beatdown. Commentator Tony Schiavone then received a message through his headset from AEW President Tony Khan. He announced that Allin would join forces with Perry to face MJF and Guevara in a tag team match, with the catch being if Perry and Allin win, then the bout at T-Mobile Arena becomes a Pillars Four-Way.

AEW's "four pillars" have been at odds with one another for weeks, with Guevara, Allin, and Perry making their intentions of challenging for the company's top prize crystal clear. MJF has been the titleholder since dethroning Jon Moxley at the Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view.