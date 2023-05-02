WWE HOFer Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Wants Ownership Stake In The Ottawa Senators

While most people associate Snoop Dogg with his legendary hip-hop career, and occasionally hit films such as "Soul Plane," the "Gin and Juice" rapper has definitely dabbled in wrestling, with appearances in AEW and WWE under his belt, a WWE Hall of Fame induction, and a familial relationship with former IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Mone.

But now, Snoop is looking to get into another thing; ice hockey. The recording artist is looking to have an ownership stake in the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and in an appearance on ESPN First Take, explained why this was such an important move for him to make.

"I've been watching hockey for about 25 years now, and I'm watching more and more kids that look like me play the game," Snoop said. "But I'm not seeing it being offered to the kids over here in America. I know how big it is in Canada, and I've been down with the NHL for a long time, going to games, announcing games, being a part of the society. But this opportunity came in order for me to be a part of the ownership of the Ottawa Senators, so I jumped on it.

"And then the plan that we have is to go and build a Snoop Youth Hockey League outside of Canada, so kids in urban communities can learn about hockey, can play the sport, and find ways to get into this great thing that's called hockey. Cause right now, the NBA and NHL are having some great playoff games, and the kids need to know that there's an option to play hockey if you look like me."

