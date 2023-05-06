Court Bauer Says Alex Hammerstone, Jacob Fatu Were Rejected At WWE Performance Center

If there are two wrestlers outside the current WWE roster that fit the so-called "WWE mold," they'd have to be MLW stars Alex Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu. Both Hammerstone and Fatu are physical specimens and certified heavyweights who wrestle a style that, many believe, fits perfectly within WWE's playbook.

Despite possessing all the natural gifts, neither wrestler has ever come close to landing a WWE contract. While Hammerstone has revealed he unsuccessfully auditioned for WWE on three occasions, Fatu has been mum about his pursuit of a career in WWE. Their MLW boss, Court Bauer, however, is seemingly willing to spill the beans. In a recent interview with "Busted Open Radio," Bauer opened up on all the instances WWE rejected his two biggest stars.

"Hammerstone went for a few tryouts and was told, 'You look too much like Triple H,'" Bauer revealed. "The same with Fatu — people forget he had like three or four tryouts at WWE PC. They didn't sign him. Now, everyone's like, 'He should go to WWE.' There's a reason the dude keeps re-upping with us. This is the system that has figured it out. We found him, and he found himself.

"He has all the love for his family [The Bloodline] and what they're doing there [in WWE], but he's enjoying his time in MLW. If you're finding him on MLW, support the company that gave him that spotlight. Don't try to fancy book something, when the machine there [in WWE] didn't get it, didn't see it. So, support where he is and where he is thriving."