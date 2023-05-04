Omos Discusses What It's Like To Share A WWE Ring With Brock Lesnar And Bobby Lashley

It's not every day that a wrestler gets to go from wrestling Bobby Lashley at one WrestleMania to Brock Lesnar at the next one, or vice versa. But Omos has become the second guy to do so, battling Lashley at WrestleMania 38 last year, and then Brock Lesnar this year at WrestleMania 39.

And now, all the Omosapiens out there have only one question; what was it like to share a ring with two former World Champions of that caliber? Omos revealed as much in an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and his main point was that Lashley and Lesnar are both very, very powerful.

"I was telling somebody the other day, I think the two strongest individuals I've ever been in the ring with are Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley," Omos said. "I have no idea how those guys are as amazing as they are. And this is gonna sound right coming from me, because I'm a physical specimen, but they are such physical specimens and phenomenal athletes."

