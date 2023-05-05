AEW Rampage Preview (5/5): The Firm Deletion, Lucha Bros And El Hijo Del Vikingo Vs. Hobbs, Marshall, And Solo

"AEW Rampage" is set to air in another early slot this evening, with second-round NHL playoff action taking up the show's regular timeslot. Still, the show is scheduled to include a few exciting match-ups, including the next foray into the Hardy Compound with a match being labeled as Firm Deletion. While Hardy was able to get himself out of a contract with The Firm, Matt has invited the group to the Hardy Compound to take on himself, his brother Jeff, Kassidy, and Hook with Private Party's contracts on the line. This will be another cinematic match in the vein of Hardy's earlier "Broken" matches, but according to Hardy the match "won't be as fantastical" as previous Hardy Compound matches.

Additionally, El Hijo Del Vikingo will once again form a trio with the Lucha Brothers, this time facing off against Powerhouse Hobbs, QT Marshall, and Aaron Solo. After winning the TNT Championship with the help of Marshall in March, Hobbs lost the title just over a month later back to Wardlow, and has been growing increasingly frustrated with Marshall since. Both teams competed in the Tres De Mayo Battle Royale on this week's "Dynamite," with the Lucha Brothers eliminating Marshall and Solo before they and Vikingo were all thrown over the top by Hobbs.

Mark Briscoe will be in action on tonight's "Rampage," with Preston Vance of La Faccion Ingobernable stepping up as his opponent. Jade Cargill will also face an unannounced opponent, undoubtedly looking to increase her ever-growing win streak. The show usually features promo segments as well, but nothing has been announced as of yet. "Rampage" will air tonight at 6:30 pm ET and 3:30 pm PT on TNT.