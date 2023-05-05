Trinity Fatu Opens Up About Decision To Remain Silent About WWE Situation For A Year

Prior to her Impact Wrestling debut, Trinity (formerly known as Naomi in WWE) remained relatively quiet in the months following her fateful walk out of WWE in May 2022. This week, she finally provided some context to her previous decision, stating that she exited the company after "the way [she] was talked to and handled" that day.

During a recent appearance on "Women's Wrestling Talk," Trinity opened up about why she chose to stay silent for nearly a year. "I just think some things are just better left unsaid. I don't feel like I need validation from anyone or anything. And I'm only addressing it because it became such a big – the whole situation just sort of took on a life of its own," she said.

After a while, Trinity felt her fans deserved to have a little bit of clarity about her WWE departure, but overall, she believes most details would be better off as unspoken.