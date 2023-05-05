Tennessee Titans Say WWE Has Committed To Bringing WrestleMania In Nashville

WrestleMania XL is set for next April and will be coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but a little way down the road, WWE will apparently be making another NFL stadium its home for "The Showcase of the Immortals." Friday afternoon on 104.5 The Zone, Burke Nihill, the President and CEO of the NFL's Tennessee Titans, discussed what fans can expect from their soon-to-be-built new stadium in Nashville. One event they can bank on is WrestleMania.

"WrestleMania isn't hypothetical, by the way," Nihill said. "WrestleMania has already committed to 2027."

The efforts to bring WrestleMania to Nashville have been in the works since at least last year. The Titans currently occupy Nissan Stadium, which has a maximum capacity of just over 69,000 fans for football. The team has called that stadium their home since September 12, 1999. When Nissan Stadium isn't hosting American football matches, however, it has frequently played host to international football matches as well, particularly for the United States men's and women's national teams. While it has also played the part of concert venue, Nissan Stadium has recently hosted a WWE event.

On July 30, 2022, SummerSlam came to Nashville. The evening ultimately ended up featuring the returns of both Bayley and Dakota Kai, as well as Edge, while social media megastar Logan Paul made his singles debut in WWE and defeated The Miz. With WWE continuing to prioritize stadium shows for its bigger events, such as WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and Clash at the Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, bringing WrestleMania to a brand new stadium venue makes all the sense in the world.