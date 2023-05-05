Cameron Grimes Set For WWE Main Roster In-Ring Debut On Next Week's SmackDown

While it may not be the Moon, Cameron Grimes is headed to the ring on "WWE SmackDown." In a segment on Friday night's "SmackDown," Adam Pearce set up a match for next week for the former "NXT" North American Champion. On the May 12 episode of "SmackDown," the freshly drafted Grimes will be facing the newly minted free agent Baron Corbin in his debut on the blue brand.

Grimes' last televised match was on the November 8 episode of "NXT," where he faced Joe Gacy in a losing effort. Next week's "SmackDown" will mark the first episode of the show where the newly drafted rosters are in effect.