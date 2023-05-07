Thunder Rosa On Trinity Fatu Joining Impact: 'She Knew She Needed To Bet On Herself'

In the leadup to her WWE walkout last year, Trinity Fatu (formerly known as Naomi) was feeling unhappy, citing career stagnation as one of the causes. The breaking point, of course, occurred in mid-May when she decided to leave the company alongside her tag team partner, Sasha Banks. The specific details surrounding that day remain largely untold, but Fatu recently revealed that she walked out due to "the way [she] was talked to and handled."

Nearly a year later, Fatu moved to Impact Wrestling — a move that former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa thinks will significantly benefit her. "She took a big, big risk making this decision [to join Impact]. She knew that she didn't have a Sasha Banks style or the status, but she took this risk because she knew she needed a bet on herself too...So, for her to come here to Impact, it's wonderful," Rosa said during a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio." "It's a great opportunity for her again to reintroduce herself, to reinvent herself, and to show all the things that she has not been able to show for all these years."

Fatu's Impact debut aired last Thursday as she delivered an emotional promo before the Chicago crowd. During the segment, Fatu mentioned she wanted a place to shine, but she also wanted the Knockouts World Championship. With the current titleholder, Deonna Purrazzo, already set to defend her championship against Jordynne Grace at Under Siege later this month, Fatu will have to wait a little bit to receive a shot at the gold. In the meantime, Fatu will prepare to battle Knockouts Tag Team Champion KiLynn King.

