WWE Reportedly Draws Up 'Missing' Posters For Becky Lynch Ahead Of Tonight's Raw

Be prepared to see 'Missing' posters for one Becky Lynch on tonight's "WWE Raw" as the storyline between herself and Trish Stratus is set to continue, per Fightful Select.

Lynch hasn't been seen on "Raw" since April 10, who when after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Stratus — who had taken the place of Lita due to an attack earlier that evening — was viciously attacked by the WWE Hall of Famer. The storyline between the two has progressed since, with Stratus taking credit for attacking Lita the following week while staking her claim as "the single most important figure in the history of WWE."