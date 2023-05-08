Return Of Trish Stratus Promoted For Tonight's 'WWE Raw'

With the 2023 WWE Draft complete, new rosters have been set in stone and have taken effect, which means that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will return to the red brand.

WWE announced that Stratus will be on hand in at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida for the first "Raw" with the new rosters. Stratus returned to the company alongside friend and rival Lita to aid Becky Lynch against Damage CTRL, only for Stratus to betray Lynch and Lita, even attacking her fellow WWE Hall of Famer, setting her own villainous path in recent weeks.