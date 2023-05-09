Becky Lynch Levels WWE Backstage Producer Who Cut Off Her Music On WWE Raw

One of the great things about, and pitfalls of, live TV is that anything can happen. And that was the case last night for Becky Lynch, who made her triumphant return to "WWE Raw," only to find herself being interrupted by her own theme music while trying to cut a promo. Fortunately, Lynch dealt with the situation quickly backstage. Posting a video on her Instagram, the former WWE Women's Champion was seen confronting the culprit who played her music too early. While the problem seemed resolved, an angry Lynch proceeded to nail the sound guy with a forearm, sending him flying back into his seat.

It's understandable why Lynch was so upset, given that this was her first appearance on "Raw" in nearly a month. "The Man" hasn't been seen since she was betrayed by Trish Stratus on April 10, following her and Stratus dropping the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Despite being champions with Lita, Lynch defended the titles with Stratus after Lita was unable to compete due to a backstage attack, which Stratus later confessed to. While Lynch has returned to TV, Lita has not been seen since.

Since the betrayal, Stratus has made several appearances on "Raw" making harsh comments towards Lynch, including last night when she brought up Lynch's two-year-old daughter. While no match between Stratus and Lynch has been announced, it would appear the two are well on their way to colliding in the ring in the near-distant future.