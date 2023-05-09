AEW's Kenny Omega On His Career: 'Time Is Running Thin'

Over the last decade, Kenny Omega has done all he can, between stints in DDT, AEW, AAA, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, to make his case as one of the best wrestlers of the modern era, possibly of all time. But all things must come to an end eventually, and with 23 years of experience, his 40th birthday only months away, and his AEW contract set to expire around the same time, Omega knows he's closer to the end than the beginning.

But that has only motivated Omega to work even harder, as he revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated promoting his upcoming cage match with Jon Moxley this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite."

"Time is running thin on the Kenny Omega clock," Omega said. "I can guarantee anyone that sees me perform live that there is a reason for that performance, and I work to make every one special. I wanted this one to be unique and very fun for people who tune in and people who are there live. And I know how competitive Jon is. This will be a grueling, physically demanding and violent cage match."