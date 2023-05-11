Mia Yim Will Be Fully Playable Superstar In Next WWE 2K3 Patch

The official WWE Games Twitter posted a video yesterday unveiling Mia Yim, AKA Michin, as an upcoming fully playable character in WWE 2K23. Yim will be available with the game's next patch, which should be arriving soon, and her character appears to be a free addition to the game.

The @MiaYim will be a fully playable Superstar after the next patch update for #WWE2K23, coming 🔜! pic.twitter.com/pfUxzlNXtv — #WWE2K23 (@WWEgames) May 11, 2023

Yim is the first free character DLC for WWE 2K23, and it's unclear if the developers have more updates like this planned for the months ahead. What is known is that the game will include paid DLC, with the first pack being made available shortly after the game's release and more to come in the future.