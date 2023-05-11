Grayson Waller Has Questions For Edge, Teases Possible WWE Main Roster Talk Show

As his retirement appears to be drawing closer, Edge has one more goal he'd like to achieve. That goal, of course, revolves around the recently revived WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier today, "The Rated R Superstar" posted a video declaring his aim to reclaim the title, which happens to be the same one he relinquished during his initial retirement in 2011.

This statement seemed to pique the interest of "WWE NXT" call-up Grayson Waller. "I have so many questions — if only I had a talk show that would allow that to happen," he tweeted in response, referencing his popular "NXT" talk show "The Grayson Waller Effect." As Waller heads to "WWE SmackDown" this week, could his show make its main roster debut with Edge as a guest?