Vince McMahon To Pay $1.65M Towards Attorneys Fees In Dropped WWE Shareholders Lawsuit

The amount of money WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon continues to pay due to previous lawsuits — or in this particular case, a dropped lawsuit — continues to rise. This time, it's going to cover attorneys fees.

Back in January, a class action lawsuit was filed against McMahon by WWE shareholders alleging a breach of fiduciary duty. Or put another way, acting against the interest of stockholders. Per an SEC filing this week, "McMahon agreed to make a payment to plaintiffs' counsel in the amount of $1,650,000 in attorneys' fees."

Since returning to WWE at the beginning of 2023, multiple lawsuits have been filed against the Executive Chairman.