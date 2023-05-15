Eric Bischoff Comments On Possibility Of Conor McGregor Vs. Roman Reigns In WWE

With the recent merger between WWE and UFC in April, crossover potential continues to be a talking point. And given former UFC Champion Conor McGregor's knack for trash talking with the best of them, why not give him a shot at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania next year? After all, Logan Paul had his shot at Crown Jewel last November for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Well, Eric Bischoff doesn't quite see it that way.

"I can't see that, I just can't," he said on "83 Weeks." "I can certainly see Conor McGregor in WWE. That's very easy to visualize."

So what's the difference between McGregor and Bad Bunny, the latter of whom just had a Street Fight against Damian Priest at WWE Backlash. Or him and Paul, whose three singles matches with the company have come against decorated champions The Miz, Reigns, and most recently Seth Rollins? "Not with Roman Reigns," Bischoff continued. "It's not believable," suggesting that Reigns could pick him up, put him in his pocket, and take him for a walk. "The size disparity would just take me out of it dramatically."

Bischoff takes nothing away from McGregor's fighting credentials, he just doesn't think it would work in a wrestling ring. He then went a step further, wondering "Do you really think WWE would, for lack of a better term, prostitute Roman Reigns and a championship for an attraction match?" Again, fans could point to Paul's match with The Tribal Chief last year at Crown Jewel. Even still, Bischoff believes it would take that level of commitment and then some to make it believable.

"Unless Conor were to really learn how to wrestle so that he could go in there and have a — not just an acceptable match, but a great match with Roman," he said, "I think the audience will just gag all over it."

