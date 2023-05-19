Saraya Recalls How Thunder Rosa Made Amends With AEW Women's Locker Room

One of professional wrestling's worst-kept secrets has been the long-standing tension between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker. While the two have seemingly squashed their beef, their strained relationship continues to be a frequent topic of conversation in the wrestling world. During an appearance on "The Corner" podcast, AEW star Saraya weighed in with her thoughts on the animosity surrounding the two performers.

"People need to get over that dude," Saraya began. "Thunder loves to talk, that's for sure. She definitely loves to talk. People think Britt talks a lot but it's not — the ['AEW All Access'] reality show was filmed ages ago and they're just repeating the story so everyone thinks it's Britt bringing up all this stuff, and then she gets asked questions about it in interviews and then it brings it all up again. She's not going out there and doing it, but Thunder just likes to talk about it."

Saraya continued on to confirm that Rosa apologized to the women's locker room after upsetting a lot of them. Looking at its current state, Saraya indicated that the backstage environment is in better condition now as there's an overall welcoming feeling. If someone does have an issue, though, Saraya says they will address it. Last month, Rosa expressed her hope to settle her differences with Baker in the ring once she returned to competition. On May 10, Rosa finally made her "AEW Dynamite" return, stepping into the office of AEW boss Tony Khan. On May 17, Rosa was announced as one of the headliners for the company's new Saturday night show, "AEW Collision."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Corner" with an h/t to Wrestling INC. for the transcription.