AEW Congratulates Jade Cargill On Reaching Major TBS Championship Milestone

On January 5, 2022, All Elite Wrestling crowned their first-ever TBS Champion. 500 days later, that same champion is still running strong. Earlier today, AEW sent out a congratulatory message to the long-reigning titleholder, Jade Cargill, as she celebrates the impressive milestone. "Congratulations to @Jade_Cargill who has spent 500 DAYS as the Undefeated TBS Champion #Jade500," AEW tweeted.

Cargill first captured the title after defeating Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship Tournament. Since then, Cargill has successfully defended it against many of the company's top performers, including Nyla Rose, Athena, Willow Nightingale, and Anna Jay.

As Cargill continues blazing her trail, she also maintains the record for the longest title reign in AEW history.