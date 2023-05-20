Roman Reigns Segment, AJ Styles Vs. Karrion Kross And More Announced For WWE SmackDown

Key matches and segments for the May 26 episode of "WWE SmackDown" have just been announced by WWE's official Twitter account, with two special singles matches, the return of The Kevin Owens Show, and more set to occur on next Friday's event.

First, the United States Champion Austin Theory will face Sheamus in a non-title match just one day before Night of Champions takes place in Saudi Arabia. This will be the pair's first singles match in history and comes after an altercation between the two took place on yesterday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." From there, AJ Styles will face Karrion Kross in yet another first-time singles match. Since returning from injury, Styles has reclaimed his role as a main event player and will look to use this match to gain momentum leading into his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins the next day.

Following the announcement that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have vacated the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions due to Morgan's recent injury, Rodriguez will be tasked with finding a new partner to take on Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Bayley on the next episode of "SmackDown." This match will likely serve as a prelude to the May 29 episode of "WWE Raw," where new titleholders will be crowned.

Lastly, The Kevin Owens Show will return when he invites The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns to the show. This segment comes just a day before Reigns and Sikoa are to challenge Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, the first tag team title challenge for Roman Reigns in over five years.