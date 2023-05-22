Mystery Partner For Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Revealed Ahead Of Tonight's WWE Raw

The numbers game caught up to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions last week on "WWE Raw." This week, however, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will have help from a familiar face when they take on Imperium. It was revealed this afternoon on Twitter that Matt Riddle will once again join forces with the tag champs when they battle Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on "Raw."

Most recently, the trio teamed up at WWE Backlash to take on Solo Sikoa and The Usos. Owens and Zayn did not emerge victorious that evening, but it was Riddle who took the pinfall following a Samoan Spike from Sikoa. And while the champs aren't done with The Bloodline quite yet, with their title defense against Roman Reigns and Sikoa looming, they've got more to worry about than just Reigns and his family. There's a target on their backs now that they're carrying those belts, one that both The Judgment Day and Imperium have already looked to exploit.

That's where Riddle comes in, who isn't entirely uninvolved with the red brand's newest faction either. Last week on "Raw,", Finn Balor and Damian Priest got the better of Owens and Zayn due to outside interference from Imperium. Those three also prevented Riddle from winning a battle royal to determine the No. 1 contender for GUNTHER's IC Title. Tonight, all three of Owens, Zayn, and Riddle have a score to settle. That said, it's hard to bet against shenanigans once again. Especially with Night of Champions right around the corner.