AEW Rampage Sees Rise In Viewership, Particularly In Key Demo

"AEW Rampage" this past Friday night, which saw Chris Jericho officially challenge Adam Cole to an Unsanctioned Match, experienced a slight increase in viewership from the May 13 edition. Per Wrestlenomics, Friday night saw a slight uptick — 293,000 to 284,000 total viewers — as well as their P18-49 rating, 0.09 to last week's 0.07. Friday night's "Rampage" also ranked 24th in terms of cable originals while last Saturday's episode only ranked 46th. When taking the rest of primetime broadcast television into account, per Showbuzz Daily, they ranked 38th Friday evening.

Aside from the Jericho and Cole matchup becoming official, "Rampage" also saw the Blackpool Combat Club picking up a victory over Best Friends and Bandido; Jade Cargill successfully defend her AEW TBS Championship yet again, this time in 36 seconds against Danni Bee; and The Acclaimed alongside "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn defeat Varsity Athletes. In terms of overall viewership, "Rampage" was up three percent from last week. But when looking at the all-important P18-49 demographic, that was up 28 percent.

With AEW Double or Nothing right around the corner on Sunday, May 28, "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will be pulling double duty on Wednesday night. Tony Khan will be hoping to see yet another uptick for the go-home shows, and he's bringing the star power for the lead-in. Currently slated for "Dynamite" is AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defending his title against NJPW's Kyle Fletcher. And with their Trios matchup set for Sunday, we'll see if The Hardys and Brother Zay have a response to their brutal beatdown at the hands of Ethan Page and The Gunns.