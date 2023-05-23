Trish Stratus Vs. Becky Lynch Now Official For WWE Night Of Champions

Ever since Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch shortly after WrestleMania 39 — taking her out of action for almost a month — it seemed like only a matter of time before a match between the two would be set. The where and when were into place last night on "WWE Raw." Lynch and Stratus officially signed a contract to face off this Saturday at Night of Champions.

Despite the animosity between them, their contract signing was the rare situation where the participants did not come to blows, with Stratus flipping a table in frustration being as heated as things got.

A match between Stratus and Lynch seemed unlikely in late February after the WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE as an ally to Lynch and her then-partner Lita, helping them capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. But within a month, Stratus would attack Lita backstage and then would betray Lynch after the duo lost the Women's Tag Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, in a match where Stratus replaced Lita.

Stratus would justify her actions by claiming Lynch took responsibility for making the WWE women's division relevant — an honor Stratus believes belongs to her. She would continue to taunt Lynch for weeks until "The Man" finally returned looking for some payback and issued her challenge.