Trish Stratus Vs. Becky Lynch Now Official For WWE Night Of Champions
Ever since Trish Stratus turned on Becky Lynch shortly after WrestleMania 39 — taking her out of action for almost a month — it seemed like only a matter of time before a match between the two would be set. The where and when were into place last night on "WWE Raw." Lynch and Stratus officially signed a contract to face off this Saturday at Night of Champions.
The contract has been signed on #WWERaw tonight!@BeckyLynchWWE takes on @trishstratuscom this Saturday at #WWENOC! pic.twitter.com/e6AI3Epjtb
— WWE (@WWE) May 23, 2023
Despite the animosity between them, their contract signing was the rare situation where the participants did not come to blows, with Stratus flipping a table in frustration being as heated as things got.
A match between Stratus and Lynch seemed unlikely in late February after the WWE Hall of Famer returned to WWE as an ally to Lynch and her then-partner Lita, helping them capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. But within a month, Stratus would attack Lita backstage and then would betray Lynch after the duo lost the Women's Tag Titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, in a match where Stratus replaced Lita.
Stratus would justify her actions by claiming Lynch took responsibility for making the WWE women's division relevant — an honor Stratus believes belongs to her. She would continue to taunt Lynch for weeks until "The Man" finally returned looking for some payback and issued her challenge.