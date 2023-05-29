Darby Allin Reacts To Being Called Reckless

Darby Allin loves to take risks. But according to the man himself, that doesn't mean you should call him reckless. Stopping by "Drinks With Johnny" recently, he spoke about his desire to be AEW World Champion, the face of the company, and why he's not as reckless as many might believe.

"There is a method to the madness," Allin said. "A lot of people say I'm reckless. Like, I'm far from reckless. I'm very calculated with what I do."

Given that Allin is looking forward to climbing Mt. Everest, not to mention the fact that he's performed stunts such as this 96-foot jump over his house in a jeep or this 92-foot jump down a waterfall, people tend to assume he doesn't have a handle on what he's doing. As it happens, he couldn't disagree with that more strongly if he tried. He lives for AEW, and one day he hopes to be the face of it.

"'I'm not being irresponsible or anything like that when it comes to AEW because AEW is my number one focal point," he continued. "To be a face of a company, you have to be the champion. So that's like exactly what I want to do." Sunday night at Double or Nothing, Allin competed against MJF, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara for the AEW World Championship. And while he ultimately came up short, the 30-year-old sees himself as just getting started. At the end of the day, he's got one major goal in mind. "I want people when they look at AEW, they think of Darby Allin."

