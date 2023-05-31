Chris Jericho Plans To Hold Biggest Fozzy Gig During AEW All In Weekend

AEW may have the debut of "AEW Collision" and the second AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event coming up next month, but the biggest weekend of their 2023 is still months away, with AEW All In at London's Wembley Stadium set for the last weekend of August. And if Chris Jericho has his way, All In weekend will be both the biggest weekend ever for AEW and Jericho's own rock band, Fozzy.

In an interview with Sporf, Jericho revealed that he was looking at booking a Fozzy show in London the same weekend as All In, though he stopped short of saying a show was guaranteed.

"I think that we are going to announce a huge show for Fozzy in London that same weekend for Wembley," Jericho said. "I just really feel that I wanna tie both events together. The biggest show in Fozzy history. The biggest show in AEW history. It just seems apropos. London's the place for it."

While the timing of All In makes a London Fozzy show more appealing for Jericho, it's not the only reason he wants to attempt this concert. Just as important for Jericho is giving back to the UK Fozzy fans, who Jericho feels have made the UK a stable ground for the rock band, especially as they've continued to find success.

"England is such a great country for wrestling and it's really like a second home for Fozzy," Jericho said. "It's the first country where we were ever really big and our last tour of the UK in November was the biggest we've ever done. I think Wembley is going to be monumental because it's our first time with AEW and any time we go over with Fozzy, to see the band continue to grow, it's just amazing to me."