WWE Provides A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Night Of Champions

Following WWE's Night of Champions this past Saturday, the company has posted a behind-the-scenes look on social media (via Twitter), giving fans a glimpse of stars like Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins backstage. The six-and-a-half-minute video includes Zayn saying he might be addicted to fighting The Bloodline, Rollins discussing his own match as well as his wife's, GUNTHER and Mustafa Ali preparing for their Intercontinental Championship match, and much more.

Take an exclusive behind the scenes look at #WWENOC in Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/Guq0qmKu11 — WWE (@WWE) June 2, 2023

While Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were both largely absent from the footage, Zayn and Owens received plenty of focus. The video places particular emphasis on the fact that it was Zayn's first time performing in Saudi Arabia, and Owens spoke at length about what it meant to support his friend in that match. Another heartfelt moment in the video shows Becky Lynch in tears while watching Zayn and Owens celebrate their hard-fought victory. The footage then wraps up with some playful banter between Zayn and Owens, who are longtime friends in real life.

Night of Champions saw Zayn and Owens retain their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event. During the match, Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline turned on Reigns, kicking off the next leg of the long-term story involving Reigns and his family. Additionally, the show featured Asuka defeating Bianca Belair to become the new "WWE Raw" Women's Champion, Lesnar forcing Rhodes to pass out in a technical loss, and Rollins defeating Styles to become the first holder of the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship.