50.4% Of Fans Believe Adam Cole Should Dethrone Mjf As AEW Champion - WINC Survey

Who, if anyone, will dethrone MJF for the AEW World Championship? Well if a certain section of fans get their way, then the answer is simple: Adam Cole, bay bay.

In a recent Twitter poll conducted by Wrestling Inc., 1,233 people made their voices heard and 50.4 percent of those voices suggested that Cole should be the one to take the title from MJF. There's a significant drop-off after that, with the second-highest vote-getter receiving 34.4 percent. That tally belongs to none other than CM Punk, who hasn't appeared on AEW programming since All Out last September but is slated to return during the debut episode of "AEW Collision" on June 17. Of the remaining 15.2 percent, 8.0 percent belongs to Darby Allin — who recently came up short in his bid for the championship at Double Or Nothing — while 7.2 percent went to AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy.

It's been a long way back for the 33-year-old Cole, who last summer at Forbidden Door suffered a serious concussion which at the time, was considered career-threatening. He'd make his in-ring return nine months later, defeating Daniel Garcia on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." He's been feuding with Chris Jericho as well as The Jericho Appreciation Society since returning, and appeared to get the last laugh at Double Or Nothing when he defeated him in an Unsanctioned Match. The feud continued this past week, however, when Cole teamed up with real-life partner Britt Baker to defeat Jericho and Saraya.

If Cole were to dethrone MJF to become World Champion, it'd be his first title in AEW since signing with the promotion in 2021.