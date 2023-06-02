Backstage News On Reaction To Kris Statlander's AEW Return

Kris Statlander returned to AEW in a big way at Double or Nothing, and according to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, the number of people backstage who are happy for her is said to be "infinite."

This past Sunday, Statlander wrestled in her first match since last August, and it couldn't have been much bigger. Not only did she end up becoming TBS Champion that evening, but she also did so by ending Jade Cargill's 60-match undefeated streak. Statlander was forced to step away for nearly a year after suffering both a torn ACL in her right leg. Unfortunately, this was her second such injury, as she suffered a torn ACL in her left leg in 2020, which kept her off of television for over a year.

PWInsider also noted that Statlander is "one of the most universally beloved people behind the scenes," adding that she had been helping backstage while recovering from her latest injury. Given that she has suffered multiple torn ACLs since joining the company, it's hardly a surprise as to why her AEW career hadn't really kicked on since her debut in November 2019. However, prior to her most recent injury, she was reportedly in line for a "huge push."

Fast forward to the present and it appears that push wasn't derailed by her latest absence in the slightest, as Statlander's victory over Cargill saw her secure her first championship in AEW. Now, after successfully defending her championship this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" against Nyla Rose, she's set to defend her title against Anna Jay A.S Friday night during a House Rules event.