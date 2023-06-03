WWE India Event Date And Location Confirmed

The previously announced WWE event in India will take place on September 9 in the city of Hyderabad. As reported by Sportskeeda, this date and location comes just under a month after WWE CEO Nick Khan initially announced WWE's return to India for a live event. There's still no clarification on whether or not the company is aiming to broadcast the live event, but with the show. However, with "WWE SmackDown" being on September 8, it's safe to say the show will be limited as far as featuring "SmackDown" stars goes unless a show is pre-taped.

WWE was reportedly aiming to do the show in early 2023. However, the show ended up being delayed due to a merger involving WWE's television distributor in India. Earlier reporting also indicated that the show would take place in Hyderabad.

While WWE is currently in the midst of something of a push internationally, with their three premium live event stretch of BackLash, Night of Champions, and Money in the Bank seeing the company go overseas for all three events. The events have seen the company go to Puerto Rico and Saudi Arabia, and they will be going to London in July for the Money in the Bank PLE.

The Indian market has long been the subject of WWE's desire, with the WWE Championship reign of Jinder Mahal having been an attempt to push a wrestler with India in mind. The company last visited India in December of 2017, just one month after Mahal's reign ended. At the event, Mahal faced off with Triple H in the show's main event.