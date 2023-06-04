Will Ospreay Exchanges Barbs With Seth Rollins Ahead Of WWE Money In The Bank

Later this month, Will Ospreay will head to Toronto, Canada as challenges Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2. Ospreay, of course, is no stranger to the concept of the "forbidden door," but could that door possibly extend beyond the realm of All Elite Wrestling?

Six days after the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, WWE will be hosting their annual Money in the Bank event from the O2 Arena in London, England -– a location that Ospreay says is 20 minutes from his residence. On Saturday evening, broadcaster Chris Van Vliet posted a snippet of his recent interview with "The Aerial Assassin," in which he asked Ospreay to name his dream forbidden door opponent. Ospreay then said that he'd like to have a match with the newly-crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

Ospreay later issued a follow-up statement. "The O2 arena is 20 minutes from my house aye," he tweeted alongside an eyeball emoji. Rollins responded back with a one-word tweet using British slang. "Bruv," he wrote.

While Ospreay and Rollins have never squared off in the ring, they did exchange some jabs on social media a few years ago. "The Visionary" later squashed their beef as he apologized for comments he made about their difference in bank accounts. Ospreay accepted his apology, stating that he had nothing but respect for Rollins.

In combination with their online rivalry and Rollins' magnetic connection with the crowd, Ospreay believes the two could have a really fun match. Though it may be highly unlikely to happen anytime soon, it appears that Ospreay will be keeping a close eye on Rollins as he and WWE make their trip across the pond for "SmackDown" on June 30 and Money in the Bank on July 1.