Backstage Update On Andrade's AEW Return Timeline

Andrade El Idolo has been out of action since the fall of 2022 and while he is heading back to AEW shortly, according to Fightful Select, he should have already appeared.

The May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw the backstage returns of Miro and Thunder Rosa. Each had things to address with Tony Khan in his office, planting the seeds for AEW's launch of "Collision" to accommodate its vast supply of talent. Andrade was planned to show up in similar fashion for that night, but he passed on doing it. Despite that, he attended the "AEW Dynamite" taping the following week to film social media content.

Throughout this stretch, Andrade has been recovering from a torn pectoral injury, but he has been working out in the ring in preparation for his return, in spite of claims that he's not physically ready just yet. However, Andrade has been confirmed for a show in Mexico on June 15 where he will be in a Triangular de la Muerte match against Psycho Clown and Cibernetico. He has also been in talks to be at an event in Puerto Rico in some capacity in June.

Andrade is expected to be a part of the "Collision" roster as initially announced – something he also claimed he knew nothing about then. He has since gone on to tease the idea of him working against CM Punk. Andrade hasn't been seen around AEW since being sent home from the arena following a confrontation with Sammy Guevara in October.