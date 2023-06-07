Andrade El Idolo Seemingly Refutes Reports That He Rejected AEW Return Pitch

Earlier this week, a report from Fightful Select suggested that Andrade El Idolo was backstage for the May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" and was slated to appear in a segment. However, the Mexican wrestler reportedly rejected the creative pitch for his return to AEW programming. On Tuesday night, Andrade seemingly debunked the report.

"oh really!!! I don't want to imagine what you will say behind my back!!! 😂🤣😅 #ILoveTwitter," Andrade wrote on Twitter, responding to an aggregated version of the aforementioned report.

On the same episode of "Dynamite," the likes of Miro and Thunder Rosa did make their return to AEW programming and were shown having closed-door meetings with AEW CEO Tony Khan. According to Fightful, a pitch was made for Andrade to similarly re-emerge on AEW television for the first time since the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022. Despite rejecting the pitch, Andrade reportedly filmed a bunch of social media content the following week, not to mention promotional content for "AEW Collision," AEW's new Saturday night show premiering June 17. The report added that Andrade "is expected to compete on the Collision brand as announced" despite rejecting the pitch for his return on May 10.

Fightful's report also confirmed that Andrade – dealing with a torn pectoral injury since 2022 – was nearing his in-ring return last month, but those close to him said he wasn't physically ready. A lot has changed since then, especially with Andrade being advertised to wrestle in Mexico on June 15 and possibly another event in Puerto Rico in late June. As such, AEW fans can expect Andrade to return to in-ring action when "Collision" debuts later this month.

Besides Andrade, the likes of CM Punk, Miro, Thunder Rosa, Samoa Joe and Powerhouse Hobbs have been advertised to appear on "Collision." AEW will announce the main event for the premiere episode on tonight's "Dynamite."