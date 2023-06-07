Konnan Doesn't Hold Back In Critique Of WWE Women's Division

AAA booker and former WCW star Konnan isn't too pleased with the booking of the WWE women's division over the last few months. Speaking on his "K100" podcast, Konnan lambasted the creative direction of the division, and Bianca Belair specifically, while highlighting the Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus storyline as one that has stood out from the rest.

"Look at all of them," Konnan said. "Natalya's stale. They put Raquel and Shotzi together after they had Raquel with Liv Morgan ... and then they had [her] with Aliyah. Becky [and] Trish [are] about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines. ... But they've done an atrocious job, and it's not Bianca's fault. It's creative's fault, because she has become stale, you know? I wouldn't mind her turning heel."

Belair's most recent televised match saw her defending the "WWE Raw" Women's Championship against Asuka at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. The champion fell short, bringing an end to her record-breaking title reign. Belair then appeared on last week's "WWE SmackDown," attacking Asuka as she was interviewed by Grayson Waller.

As for Lynch and Stratus, the two also faced off at Night of Champions, with Stratus coming out on top due to some assistance from Zoey Stark. Lynch went on to earn a spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank match by defeating Sonya Deville on this week's "Raw," and the former world champion recently spoke about how walking away with the Money in the Bank briefcase would positively impact her career. However, it's safe to say that the animosity between Lynch and Stratus has yet to be fully resolved, and another match between the two is inevitable down the line.