Dave Meltzer's Predictions For CM Punk's First Match Back, AEW Collision Premiere

For months, various people have been weighing in on the impending return of CM Punk, and since the official announcement of his involvement in "AEW Collision," they've also been wondering how Punk will move the needle for the company's newest show. The response has been all over the spectrum — Eric Bischoff is anticipating "a dramatic failure," Jeff Jarrett has "incredible anticipation" for the history-making debut, and somewhere in between is Dave Meltzer.

While appearing on "McGuire On Wrestling," the veteran journalist weighed in on Punk's first appearance in an AEW ring since the "Brawl Out" incident last year. Meltzer seemed less concerned with the main event of the first show — Punk is teaming with FTR to face Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold — than the former AEW World Champion's presence going forward, which Meltzer believes is integral to the immediate future of the company.

"It's Punk's first match back, so it doesn't really matter who's in the match," he said. "Whatever the match itself is should be setting up an angle, whether it's for Forbidden Door, whether it's for All In, whether it's for the next week's TV, or all of the above ... The first rating for the show, even if it's good or bad or indifferent, [is not as] important [as] where they are in week three and four ... Punk is the key drawing card. I'm not gonna say that it's gonna succeed or fail on him, but he is the key component right now."

Another important measuring stick for "Collision," according to Meltzer, is that it can't follow in the footsteps of "AEW Rampage." That show started out strong with big names and engaging storylines, but has tapered off as of late, especially after the discontinuation of AEW's lower card-heavy YouTube broadcasts.

