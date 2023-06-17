Konnan On What He Wants (And Doesn't Want) To See From CM Punk's AEW Return

With CM Punk now confirmed to return to AEW for the debut of "Collision" this Friday, the talk of the town has turned to what he'll be doing following his return. Punk is currently scheduled to team with FTR to face Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Samoa Joe in trios action, and reports have suggested both White and Joe as potential rivals for Punk in the near distant future.

On the latest episode of "Keepin' it 100" podcast, AAA booker Konnan was asked about his interest in Punk's return and potential opponents for the former AEW World Champion. Konnan seems to be looking forward to it all, provided AEW goes in a certain direction.

"I would be interested in seeing him against in Samoa Joe," Konnan said. "I would be interested in seeing him with Jay White, but not as much as Samoa Joe, and I would be interested to see him with Jericho. But here's the thing — I'm not a fan at all of him coming back as a babyface, cause first of all, he got a lot of boos, and he's a way, way, way, better heel. I'd rather have him come back as a heel, then I would be interested."

Konnan's co-host, and recent nemesis of Kenny Omega, Disco Inferno, is not as interested in Punk's return, instead stating he was more looking forward to the drama Punk could cause at media scrums, like what occurred following AEW All Out last September. Konnan believes, however, that Disco will be sorely disappointed.

"I just don't think he's going to make the same mistake and do that s**t again," Konnan said. "Because he got so much heat."

