Tommy Dreamer On The WWE Draft's Impact On NXT

Tommy Dreamer believes "WWE NXT" is forcing fans to take notice of the product due to some of the recent announcements and post-WWE Draft changes. Among the newsworthy developments, the brand will present four title matches to close out the month of June, featuring competitors from both the main roster and its own crop of men and women.

Dreamer believes the back-and-forth movement of wrestlers will have both a positive and negative impact on "NXT," stressing that younger talents "are going to learn a lot" from the likes of Los Lotharios, Dana Brooke, Mustafa Ali, and Baron Corbin — the group of main roster stars who recently invaded WWE's developmental brand.

"NXT took the biggest hit from the [WWE] Draft," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "If you think about it, a lot of the people who got drafted aren't doing anything on the main roster. That's why I say the grass isn't always greener, and you want to stay in your lane and be happy where you're at — because you're gonna get that TV time and get people vested into your character."

Dreamer reiterated that wrestlers who get TV time on "NXT" should be "very, very happy" with their position rather than setting lofty goals. "You are learning, you are getting paid, and you're in front of an audience that really loves you," Dreamer stressed. "It's one thing to work at a training facility and show up on TV, it's a whole different level when you're traveling all the time and working with veterans. These [changes] are good for younger talents."

As part of the two-episode "NXT" Gold Rush special, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Bron Breakker next week. Furthermore, Women's Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler and "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn will unify the two tag titles on the June 23 "WWE SmackDown."