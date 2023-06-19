Shawn Michaels Reflects On 35-Year Anniversary Of His WWE Debut

There are few figures in WWE history more legendary than "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels. To celebrate the 35th anniversary of his WWE debut in 1987, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative took to Twitter to speak about how meaningful it's been to become such an impactful figure in WWE history.

"35 years ago, I entered WWE as 'The Heartbreak Kid,' and what a ride it's been!" Michaels tweeted in response to a celebratory tweet sent out by the "NXT" Twitter account. "Thank you to WWE for giving me an opportunity of a lifetime and to the incredible WWE Universe for your unending support!" Michaels continued. "You're the reason I've still got that sweet chin music after all these years!"

Michaels first debuted in WWE as a tag team specialist alongside longtime partner Marty Jannetty, known as The Rockers. While the duo never won the WWF Tag Team Championships as a duo, Michaels would quickly become a top singles star after betraying Janetty in one of the most legendary tag team breakups in wrestling history.

He went on to be a decorated competitor for the company and is widely considered one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. Even after "The Heartbreak Kid" retired from in-ring competition following his legendary bout against The Undertaker at WrestleMania 26, Michaels remained a part of the WWE family, entering the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011 and making sporadic guest appearances on WWE TV in the years to follow.

In recent years, he has become heavily involved in WWE's talent development team, taking the reins from longtime friend and tag team partner Triple H in 2021. Since then, he has become synonymous with his role as the figurehead and booker of "NXT."