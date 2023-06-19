Kevin Nash Thinks WWE World Heavyweight Championship Going To NXT Makes It Legit

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is in for quite a busy week. Tonight, when "WWE Raw" visits Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, "The Visionary" will put his title on the line in an open challenge. Should he survive that, he's got a date with Bron Breakker down in "WWE NXT" on Tuesday night, where he'll put the gold on the line again. On the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash explained why Rollins defending the title on "NXT" appeals to him.

"That belt now means something," Nash declared. "And it really will mean something if he travels to NXT with it."

Nash explained that for the first time in weeks, he and his wife actually used the remote control guide button because he heard that Breakker was going to challenge Rollins for his championship. And while the WWE Hall of Famer believes Rollins is over the top roughly 90 percent of the time — adding that he appeared like the Candyman once Breakker called him out — taking his title everywhere he goes will go a long way toward legitimizing it.

"Because now it's basically, it's a company-wide belt," he added. "Now all of a sudden man, you can spice up so many things by having that belt on somebody that's not a part-time player."

Since defeating AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions last month, Rollins has promised to give "Raw" fans a champion they can be proud of. Routinely dubbed the workhorse title since its inception, defending the gold twice in two days is certainly one way of living up to that moniker.

